도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

MIT 연구원, XNUMX층 그래핀에서 독특한 특성 발견

By가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
MIT 연구원, XNUMX층 그래핀에서 독특한 특성 발견

Physicists at MIT have made an exciting discovery regarding the properties of graphene. When stacked in a particular five-layer pattern, graphene exhibits a state of unconventional magnetism and a novel electronic behavior called “ferro-valleytricity.” This finding could potentially lead to the development of high-capacity and energy-efficient data storage devices.

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon that consists of a single layer of atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. It is known for its exceptional strength and conductivity. In this study, researchers at MIT found that when five layers of graphene are stacked in a rhombohedral pattern, the material enters into a rare state called “multiferroic.” In this state, it displays both unconventional magnetism and ferro-valleytricity.

A multiferroic material exhibits coordinated behavior in its electric, magnetic, or structural properties. This discovery is particularly significant because it could potentially revolutionize data storage devices. By utilizing multiferroic properties, engineers could design ultra-low-power, high-capacity data storage devices that can store double the amount of information compared to conventional devices.

The researchers carried out experiments using individual flakes of graphene that were carefully exfoliated from a larger block of graphite. They stacked the graphene layers in the specific rhombohedral pattern and observed the emergence of multiferroic behavior. Their findings have been published in a forthcoming paper in Nature.

This study highlights the unique properties of graphene and the potential for its application in the development of more efficient data storage devices. Further research is needed to fully understand and harness the capabilities of multiferroic graphene.

출처 :

– MIT physicists discover multiferroic state in stacked graphene, MIT News, https://news.mit.edu/2021/physicists-discover-multiferroic-state-stacked-graphene-0823

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

그린란드 빙상은 이전에 생각했던 것보다 지구 온난화에 더 강할 수 있습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

블랙홀은 완벽하게 균형 잡힌 쌍으로 존재할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

소행성 16호 프시케로의 여행: 태양계의 탄생 탐험

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

그린란드 빙상은 이전에 생각했던 것보다 지구 온난화에 더 강할 수 있습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

블랙홀은 완벽하게 균형 잡힌 쌍으로 존재할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

소행성 16호 프시케로의 여행: 태양계의 탄생 탐험

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

50천만년 전의 박쥐 두개골은 초기 박쥐 진화에 대한 새로운 통찰력을 제공합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0