MIT 엔지니어, 녹색 수소 연료 생산을 위한 새로운 시스템 개발

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
MIT engineers have proposed a new system for producing green, carbon-free hydrogen fuel that is solely driven by solar energy. In a study published in the Solar Energy Journal, the engineers present a conceptual design for a solar thermochemical hydrogen (STCH) system that can efficiently split water using the sun’s heat, generating hydrogen with zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Currently, hydrogen is predominantly produced using processes that rely on natural gas and other fossil fuels, making it a “grey” energy source. In contrast, STCH offers a completely emissions-free alternative, relying on renewable solar energy to produce hydrogen. However, existing STCH designs have limited efficiency, with only 7 percent of sunlight used for hydrogen production.

The MIT team aims to improve the efficiency of STCH by harnessing up to 40 percent of the sun’s heat, thereby making it a scalable and affordable option for decarbonizing the transportation industry. The goal is to achieve the Department of Energy’s target of producing green hydrogen by 2030 at $1 per kilogram.

The proposed system would be paired with an existing source of solar heat, such as a concentrated solar plant (CSP), which utilizes mirrors to concentrate and reflect sunlight to a central receiving tower. The STCH system would then utilize this heat to split water and generate hydrogen.

The heart of the system is a two-step thermochemical reaction involving a metal that grabs oxygen from steam, leaving behind hydrogen. The metal is then reheated in a vacuum to regenerate it and remove the oxygen. The system would consist of a circular track with box-shaped reactors that go through hot and cool stations. The hot stations expose the metal to high temperatures to remove oxygen, while the cool stations expose it to steam to produce hydrogen.

To overcome challenges associated with heat recovery and vacuum creation, the researchers have incorporated energy-saving workarounds. Reactors on opposite sides of the track exchange heat through thermal radiation, and a second set of reactors circling around the first train carry a different metal that absorbs oxygen from the inner reactors without the need for energy-intensive vacuum pumps.

Simulations of the design have shown that it could significantly increase the efficiency of solar thermochemical hydrogen production from 7 percent to 40 percent.

By developing this system, the MIT engineers hope to generate green hydrogen cost-effectively and at scale, paving the way for a future where hydrogen can replace fossil fuels in long-distance transportation.

출처 :
– Solar Energy Journal
– doi:10.1016/j.solener.2021.01.062

