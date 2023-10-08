도시의 삶

과학

ISRO, Aditya-L1 우주선의 궤도 수정 수행

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
ISRO, Aditya-L1 우주선의 궤도 수정 수행

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it has conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, marking the country’s first solar mission. The spacecraft has been confirmed to be in good health and is making its way towards the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The TCM, which lasted approximately 16 seconds, was carried out on October 6, 2023. It was necessary to correct the trajectory of the spacecraft after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre that was performed on September 19, 2023. The purpose of the TCM is to ensure that the spacecraft stays on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point L1, which is located at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The spacecraft is expected to travel about 1.5 million km from Earth over 125 days before being placed in the Halo orbit around L1.

As the Aditya-L1 mission progresses, ISRO plans to activate the magnetometer within the next few days. This instrument will aid in the scientific experiments conducted by the spacecraft, including capturing images of the Sun.

The successful launch of Aditya-L1 took place on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission holds great significance for India, as it will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its various phenomena.

출처 :
– 인도우주연구기구(ISRO)

