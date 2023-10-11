도시의 삶

Micro/nanoscale 4D printing revolution: Manufacturing high-resolution transformable 3D structures

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
A new breakthrough in 4D printing technology has the potential to revolutionize various industries by manufacturing high-resolution transformable 3D structures at the micro/nanoscale. This technology, known as Two-Photon Polymerization-based 4D printing (TPP-based 4D printing), utilizes smart materials that exhibit shape deformation in response to external stimuli.

The researchers from Southern University of Science and Technology have developed a game-changing technology that can fabricate high-resolution 3D structures ranging from 90 nm to 500 nm. This advancement overcomes the challenge of achieving sub-micrometer or smaller-scale features in 3D printing.

TPP-based 4D printing works by using specialized photoresist materials that enable the creation of micro/nanostructures with dynamic properties such as stimulus responsiveness, self-actuation, color-changing, and shape-morphing capabilities. These materials fall into four categories: magnetic materials, shape memory polymers, hydrogels, and liquid crystal elastomers.

The potential applications of TPP-based 4D printed structures are vast. They can be used in biomedical micromachines, bioinspired microactuators, autonomous mobile microrobots, transformable devices and robots, and anti-counterfeiting microdevices. These applications are based on the structural evolutions and changes that can be achieved through 4D printing, such as shape morphing, color alteration, state switching, and locomotion.

However, there are challenges that need to be overcome for TPP-based 4D printing to become more widely adopted. One challenge is enhancing manufacturing capability, including developing equipment capable of handling multiple materials at the micro/nanoscale, increasing printing speed, scalability, and precision. Another challenge is optimizing material performance by refining photoresists with superior chemical, thermal, and mechanical attributes.

The researchers are also focusing on design methodology by exploring ways to synthesize process, material, structure, and function into a harmonious design framework. This approach involves utilizing topological optimization and machine learning to refine the printing process, material choices, and structural designs simultaneously.

The future of TPP-based 4D printing holds great promise for reshaping industries and pioneering innovative applications. With advancements in manufacturing capability, material performance, and design methodology, TPP-based 4D printing has the potential to unlock new horizons in the micro/nanoscale world.

Source: International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing

By 가브리엘 보타

