도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

외계 행성 대기 특성을 측정하는 강력한 방법

By로버트 앤드류

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
외계 행성 대기 특성을 측정하는 강력한 방법

A key goal in the field of exoplanet spectroscopy is to accurately measure atmospheric properties of exoplanets and connect them to our understanding of atmospheric physics and planet formation. However, it is crucial that the measurement methods used are robust and take into account model uncertainty to avoid overconfident and potentially incorrect conclusions.

In a recent study, researchers compared three ensemble methods for addressing model uncertainty by combining posterior distributions from multiple analyses. These methods included Bayesian model averaging, a variant of Bayesian model averaging using leave-one-out predictive densities, and stacking of predictive distributions. The researchers demonstrated the effectiveness of these methods by fitting the HST+Spitzer transmission spectrum of the hot Jupiter HD 209458b using models with different cloud and haze prescriptions.

The results of the study showed that all of the ensemble methods led to larger uncertainties on retrieved parameters, which were more realistic and consistent with physical and chemical expectations. It was found that uncertainties of retrieved parameters from HST spectra have likely been underreported, as model uncertainty has not been commonly accounted for.

The researchers recommended stacking as the most robust method for combining models. These methods can be used to combine results from independent retrieval codes and different models within one code. They are valuable in various exoplanet analysis processes, including combining results from different data reductions.

By adopting these robust methods, the field of exoplanet spectroscopy can make more accurate and reliable measurements of atmospheric properties, contributing to our understanding of exoplanet atmospheres and their relation to planet formation.

출처 :
– Matthew C. Nixon, Luis Welbanks, Peter McGill (no URLs provided)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

쿠키 사용 및 개인정보 보호정책을 이해하는 것의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

고양이 가르랑거림과 보컬 프라이의 놀라운 연관성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

고대 나무 나이테는 14,300년 전의 거대한 태양폭풍을 드러냅니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

쿠키 사용 및 개인정보 보호정책을 이해하는 것의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고양이 가르랑거림과 보컬 프라이의 놀라운 연관성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고대 나무 나이테는 14,300년 전의 거대한 태양폭풍을 드러냅니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

지구 관측 및 우주 기술 향상을 위해 첨단 위성 XNUMX기 발사

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0