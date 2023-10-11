도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 기술로 손쉬운 세포 메타물질 설계

Researchers from MIT and the Institute of Science and Technology Austria have developed a new technique to quickly and easily design cellular metamaterials with unique mechanical properties. These metamaterials, artificially engineered materials with properties not found in nature, have the potential to revolutionize various industries, from aerospace to biomedical.

Traditionally, engineers have struggled to design cellular metamaterials due to the vast number of possible arrangements and structures. However, the new computational technique developed by the researchers simplifies the process. It utilizes a graph-based representation, allowing engineers to model and experiment with complex metamaterials in a user-friendly interface.

The key breakthrough of the technique is the ability to represent all the different shapes and structures that engineers are interested in exploring. By using lower-dimensional shapes, such as lines and flat surfaces, as building blocks, the researchers created a unified method to describe all shapes in one representation. This eliminates the need to choose a specific subspace and allows for more comprehensive exploration of potential metamaterial designs.

The process involves building a metamaterial skeleton using vertices and edges, and then applying functions to specify the thickness and features of the structure. The system also enables designers to combine different shapes and experiment with novel combinations that have not been explored before.

With the user-friendly interface, engineers can preview the structure at any point in the design process and predict certain properties, such as stiffness, directly. The system also outputs a graph-based representation, providing a clear record of every operation taken to reach the final structure.

This new technique offers a powerful tool for engineers to quickly and efficiently design cellular metamaterials with desired properties. It has the potential to accelerate innovation in various industries and open up new possibilities for lightweight, strong, and biocompatible materials.

출처 :
– MIT: 매사추세츠 공과대학
– Institute of Science and Technology Austria

