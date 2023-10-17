도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 밝혀낸 지구 상층 대기에 대한 우주선의 영향

By로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 밝혀낸 지구 상층 대기에 대한 우주선의 영향

Scientists have discovered that the debris from rockets and spacecraft left in Earth’s upper atmosphere could have a lasting impact on the climate. A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed significant amounts of aluminum and exotic metals in Earth’s stratosphere. The team of researchers was able to identify these rare metals as originating from spacecraft burning up during reentry. This finding raises concerns about how the burgeoning space industry is affecting Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The study involved operating a special research plane equipped with a sensitive tool to collect aerosols in the atmosphere. The collected data indicated that more than 20 elements, including lithium, aluminum, copper, and lead, were present in ratios matching those used in spacecraft. These metals were found in about 10% of sulfuric acid particles, which are essential for protecting and buffering the ozone layer.

The increasing number of rocket launches is contributing to the accumulation of these metallic particles in the stratosphere. In 2022, there were a record-breaking 180 rocket launches, and this number is expected to rise as the space industry continues to launch more satellites and spacecraft. The researchers emphasized the need to understand the impact of human spaceflight on the planet, particularly on the ozone layer, which plays a crucial role in absorbing harmful radiation from the Sun.

The study’s findings highlight the urgency of studying and comprehending the changes occurring in Earth’s atmosphere. The impact of human occupation and space activities may be more significant than previously imagined. It is essential to prioritize research on our planet to better understand and mitigate the potential consequences of space exploration.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (study)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

Scathing Review에 따르면 NASA의 화성 표본 반환 임무의 미래는 의심스럽습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

CU Boulder의 콜로라도 경제적 영향은 4.3억 달러에 달합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

달보다 더 가까운 소행성: 지구에 접근하는 소행성 2023 TK15

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Scathing Review에 따르면 NASA의 화성 표본 반환 임무의 미래는 의심스럽습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

CU Boulder의 콜로라도 경제적 영향은 4.3억 달러에 달합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

달보다 더 가까운 소행성: 지구에 접근하는 소행성 2023 TK15

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

새로 발견된 소행성, 지구 가까이 지나간다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0