수성의 냉각이 최근의 지각 활동으로 이어진다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

By가브리엘 보타

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
According to a new study, the planet Mercury is in the process of cooling down, resulting in tectonic activity on its surface. The study focused on identifying features called “graben,” which are vertical faults that form as planets contract due to cooling. These graben have been found to be widespread on Mercury’s surface and have likely formed within the past few hundred million years, suggesting that the planet is still experiencing the effects of cooling.

As planets form, they generate a significant amount of heat due to impacts and the delivery of matter and energy. Over time, this heat dissipates, causing the planet’s interior to cool. Smaller planets like Mercury cool more rapidly due to their smaller size and surface area. The cooling of a planet can lead to various changes, including the loss of a liquid core and the shutdown of processes like volcanism and plate tectonics.

However, the cooling process itself can generate new stresses on the planetary crust, leading to tectonic activity. As the planet’s interior cools, the shrinking and densifying crust can break under the stress, resulting in the formation of graben. These graben are ditches formed by the collapsing crust.

The study conducted a comprehensive search for graben on Mercury using images taken by the MESSENGER spacecraft. The researchers identified 727 likely graben, most of which were within the Caloris Basin impact crater. The fact that these graben have not been filled in by surface processes suggests that they are relatively young. The authors estimate that most of the graben are less than 200 million years old, indicating that the cooling of Mercury is still ongoing and influencing tectonic activity.

Although it is unlikely that we will be able to verify these findings with a lander in the near future, the upcoming BepiColombo spacecraft mission in 2025 will provide a new perspective on Mercury and potentially shed further light on its geological processes.

Source: Nature Geoscience, 2023.

