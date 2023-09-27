도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구에 따르면 토성의 거대 폭풍은 수세기 동안 지속됩니다.

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에 따르면 토성의 거대 폭풍은 수세기 동안 지속됩니다.

Saturn, often seen as a relatively unassuming planet, is actually home to lingering megastorms that can last for centuries, much longer than the hundred-year storms seen on Earth. The National Science Foundation recently released a report detailing these massive storms on Saturn, shedding light on their long-lasting nature and impact on the planet’s atmosphere.

The study, conducted by astronomers from UC Berkeley and the University of Michigan, focused on radio emissions from Saturn, specifically looking at disruptions in the distribution of ammonia gas. These megastorms on Saturn occur approximately every two to three decades and exhibit similarities to Earth’s hurricanes but on a much larger scale.

While the exact driving force behind Saturn’s megastorms remains a mystery, scientists understand that the planet’s atmosphere is primarily composed of hydrogen and helium, with smaller amounts of methane, water, and ammonia. Imke de Pater of UC Berkeley, who has studied gas giants for over four decades, used the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array to probe radio emissions from deep within Saturn, helping to unravel the unique composition and qualities of these planets.

The latest findings from Saturn offer a profound perspective on the largest storms in the solar system, challenging current knowledge and pushing the boundaries of terrestrial meteorology. The researchers discovered anomalies in the concentration of ammonia gas in Saturn’s atmosphere, connecting these abnormalities to past occurrences of megastorms in the planet’s northern hemisphere. These shifts in ammonia distribution are believed to be the result of precipitation and evaporation processes that can persist for centuries.

While much remains unknown about Saturn, there are other intriguing mysteries waiting to be explored. The planet’s north pole hosts a hexagon-shaped storm, its exact rotational period is still uncertain due to its unique composition, and the origin and age of Saturn’s rings are subjects of ongoing debate among scientists. Additionally, Saturn’s magnetic field and the complex interactions between its moons, rings, and planet are areas of continued investigation.

The discovery and study of Saturn’s megastorms expand our understanding and appreciation of the vast and diverse phenomena present in our solar system. These findings have implications for our knowledge of Earth’s weather systems and push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe.

Sources: National Science Foundation, NASA

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

전기장을 이용한 그래핀 표면의 마찰 제어

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0