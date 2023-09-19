도시의 삶

희귀하고 귀중한 캄프토사우루스 뼈대가 파리에서 경매될 예정

By비키 스타브로풀루

19년 2023월 XNUMX일
Barry the Camptosaurus is an extraordinary find in the world of dinosaur skeletons. With a history dating back 150 million years, this fossilized plant eater is more than 80 percent composed of original bone. Its rarity and completeness make it a highly desirable specimen, leading experts to estimate its auction price between $855,000 and $1.28 million. The auction will take place at Hotel Drouot in Paris on October 20.

Barry was initially discovered in Wyoming in the 1990s and later restored in 2000 by paleontologist Barry James. Italian laboratory Zoic carried out additional restoration work on the skeleton after acquiring it last year to ensure it met scientific standards.

Significantly, Barry’s skull is 90 percent complete, and the rest of the dinosaur’s skeleton is 80 percent complete. Alexandre Giquello of Hotel Drouot described it as an “extremely well-preserved specimen,” highlighting its rarity.

Belonging to the Iguanodontidae family, Barry is one of the earliest groups of dinosaurs to be discovered. The bones were found in Wyoming’s Morrison Formation, which is known for its abundant fossil deposits. Interestingly, ornithopod dinosaurs, like Barry, make up only about 14 percent of the specimens found in the area, making this discovery even more exceptional.

While the sale of dinosaur bones has faced criticism from the scientific community, it has become an increasingly sought-after market. Last year alone, six dinosaur skeletons were auctioned, fetching impressive sums. In 2020, a T-Rex skeleton called Stan sold for a record-breaking $31.8 million. With that in mind, the estimated price of $1.3 million for Barry seems like a bargain.

If you are interested in acquiring Barry or another dinosaur skeleton, it is crucial to conduct thorough research on its provenance. Ensuring the authenticity and legality of the specimen is paramount to avoid purchasing a fraudulent or illegitimate fossil.

