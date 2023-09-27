도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

편집자에 따르면 의학 저널은 무결성에 대한 도전에 직면해 있습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
편집자에 따르면 의학 저널은 무결성에 대한 도전에 직면해 있습니다.

A team of top editors has highlighted the challenges facing medical journals and called for new approaches to maintain their integrity. In an editorial published in JAMA, lead author Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and editors from JAMA, the JAMA Network, and the BMJ discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on research. They also explored the potential disruptive force of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The editors drew attention to ongoing issues, such as the pressure to “publish or perish,” the rise in fraud cases, and the threat posed by predatory and pirate publishers, fake reviewers, and paper mills. To address these challenges, the authors recommended conducting research in areas such as bias, editorial decision-making, research ethics, and improving research design, conduct, and reporting.

The team is calling for the exploration of these topics at the 10th International Congress on Peer Review and Scientific Publication, scheduled for September 2025. They believe that urgent research is necessary to properly evaluate and validate scientific and nonscientific claims through thorough peer review for the benefit of humanity.

The deadline for abstract submissions for the congress is January 31, 2025. Upcoming announcements regarding the event will be posted on the congress website.

Sources: Editorial published in JAMA, Stanford University

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

전기장을 이용한 그래핀 표면의 마찰 제어

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0