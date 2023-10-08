도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

뉴질랜드의 지하 저수지는 느린 미끄러짐 지진의 미스터리를 푸는 데 도움이 될 수 있습니다

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴질랜드의 지하 저수지는 느린 미끄러짐 지진의 미스터리를 푸는 데 도움이 될 수 있습니다

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery off the coast of New Zealand – a massive water reservoir buried deep within the sediment and rock of an ancient volcanic plateau. This reservoir, located two miles beneath the ocean floor, is equivalent to the size of an entire sea. While the existence of water in faults associated with slow slip earthquakes, also known as “silent earthquakes,” was already known, the scale of this water reservoir is unprecedented.

Slow slip events release tectonic stress more gradually over a longer period of time compared to typical earthquakes. The causes behind these slow-motion earthquakes, which frequently occur at certain faults, have remained elusive. This newly discovered colossal water reservoir could provide answers to this long-standing mystery.

The research, led by the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG) team, utilized seismic imaging and geological drilling to identify and investigate the water reservoir. Dr. Andrew Gase, the lead author of the study, calls for deeper drilling to determine the effects of the water on the fault and the surrounding pressure. This deeper understanding could lead to a more precise understanding of large earthquakes.

The site of the reservoir is a remnant of a volcanic eruption that occurred approximately 125 million years ago. Dr. Gase reconstructed a 3D model of the ancient volcanic terrain using seismic scans, revealing thick sediment layers enveloping dormant volcanoes. Lab tests on volcanic rock samples confirmed that nearly 50% of the rock volume was water.

Interestingly, the water content in the crust was significantly higher than expected for its age. The researchers believe that the initial shallow seas, where the eruptions occurred, weathered the volcanic formations into porous structures capable of retaining water. Over time, these formations transformed into clay, further trapping the water.

The discovery suggests that subterranean water pressure plays a crucial role in facilitating slow slip earthquakes. In typical cases, sediments saturated with water are buried alongside the fault, confining the water underground. However, in this instance, the ancient volcanic remnants and their transformation into clay are driving significant volumes of water downwards, contributing to the occurrence of slow slip earthquakes.

The implications of this finding extend beyond New Zealand. UTIG Director Demian Saffer suggests that similar scenarios might be present in earthquake faults worldwide. This discovery supports the hypothesis that the correlation between fluids, such as water, and tectonic fault movement can impact earthquake behavior. The research opens up new opportunities for further field experiments to test this hypothesis at a larger scale.

The study was funded by various research agencies, including the U.S. National Science Foundation, in collaboration with New Zealand, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The results have been published in the journal Science Advances.

출처 :
– 텍사스대학교 지구물리학연구소
– 과학 발전

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0