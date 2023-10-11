도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

남극 화산유리를 사용한 AD 232년의 뉴질랜드 타우포 폭발

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
남극 화산유리를 사용한 AD 232년의 뉴질랜드 타우포 폭발

Scientists have discovered volcanic glass shards in West Antarctica that provide evidence of New Zealand’s Taupō volcano eruption, which occurred approximately 1,800 years ago. This find will help determine the exact year of this massive eruption. The Taupō eruption is considered one of the most violent eruptions in the last 5,000 years.

Radiocarbon dating suggested that the eruption took place in A.D. 232, but some experts argued that the evidence may have been contaminated and that the eruption occurred much later. However, the recent discovery of geochemically unique volcanic glass shards buried deep within an ice core confirms that the eruption happened in late summer or early autumn of the year 232.

The researchers identified six shards that were traced back to the Taupō eruption and a seventh shard from a much earlier eruption of the same volcano, known as the Ōruanui eruption, which occurred around 25,500 years ago. The shards were found at similar depths, indicating that the glass from the Ōruanui eruption was buried near the volcano and later launched into the atmosphere during the Taupō eruption.

The volcanic glass was dispersed by strong south-westerly winds, traveling over 3,100 miles (5,000 kilometers) to reach West Antarctica. By analyzing the surrounding ice layers, researchers were able to determine when the glass shards landed in Antarctica. The discovery of glass from both eruptions of the same volcano provides strong evidence confirming the origin of the volcanic debris as Taupō.

The Taupō eruption lasted several days to several weeks and resulted in a lava explosion that devastated an area covering 7,700 square miles (20,000 square kilometers). The distance between the volcano in New Zealand and West Antarctica highlights the power of these eruptions, as volcanic debris was picked up by high-altitude winds.

This study sheds light on the difficulty in detecting and validating volcanic events in Antarctic ice cores. Further research and analysis of these ancient volcanic glass shards will contribute to our understanding of the timing and impacts of past eruptions.

출처: 과학 보고서

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0