도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

독특한 “뿔”을 가진 거대한 혜성이 지구를 향해 돌진하고 있습니다

By맘포 브레시아

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
독특한 “뿔”을 가진 거대한 혜성이 지구를 향해 돌진하고 있습니다

A colossal comet known as 12P/Pons-Brooks is fast approaching Earth, displaying its remarkable features known as the “horns.” Despite recently experiencing its second major eruption within four months, these prominent characteristics continue to be visible. What makes this comet even more unique is the presence of an active volcano perched on top of it. This massive comet, approximately the size of a city, harbors a volcano that is set to erupt again, just months after its initial explosion. As it continues its journey towards the sun, it is expected to emit a stunning cloud of gas and ice, resembling a pair of horns protruding from the comet’s surface.

Categorized as a cryovolcanic comet, 12P/Pons-Brooks has a core measuring about 30 kilometers in diameter. This core consists of a combination of gas, dust, and ice collectively referred to as “cryomagma.” The nucleus of the comet is surrounded by a gas shroud known as a “coma.” When the temperature of the nucleus rises, it releases explosions into space.

Experts have noted the expansion and development of the comet’s distinctive horns. Some have even drawn comparisons, likening the comet’s irregular shape to science fiction spaceships like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. The irregular shape of the coma is attributed to anomalies in the comet’s nucleus. Richard Miles, an astronomer from the British Academy of Astronomy, explained that the prolonged expansion of gases within the comet shapes its irregular form.

In the coming days, the coma of the comet is expected to continue expanding, further accentuating its remarkable horns. This extraordinary celestial phenomenon will captivate Earth’s residents on April 21, 2024, before propelling the comet back towards the outer reaches of the solar system. However, it will not return until 2095.

출처 :
– Spaceweather.com
– 라이브 사이언스

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들이 현생 인류의 네안데르탈인 DNA 분포를 분석하다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

HIV 감염자는 코로나19 재감염 위험이 더 높다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

이번 주말 온타리오에서 오리온자리 유성우를 볼 수 있는 곳

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들이 현생 인류의 네안데르탈인 DNA 분포를 분석하다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

HIV 감염자는 코로나19 재감염 위험이 더 높다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

이번 주말 온타리오에서 오리온자리 유성우를 볼 수 있는 곳

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

소행성: 지구에 대한 잠재적인 위협

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0