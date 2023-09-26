새로운 연구에서는 극심한 더위로 인해 대량 멸종이 임박할 것이라고 경고합니다.

A pioneering study published in Nature Geoscience predicts a mass extinction event of mammals in approximately 250 million years. The research, led by the University of Bristol, reveals that extreme heat resulting from the formation of a supercontinent could potentially eliminate nearly all mammals.

The study utilizes supercomputer climate models to project the future impact of climate extremes when the Earth’s continents eventually merge. The findings indicate that as the sun becomes brighter and emits more energy, combined with increased levels of CO2 and the effects of continental formation, temperatures will reach unprecedented heights.

Factors contributing to extreme temperatures include volcanic eruptions that release large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, exacerbating the warming of the planet.

While mammals, including humans, have historically been able to adapt to weather extremes, their tolerance for excessive heat is limited. The simulations conducted in the study suggest that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures would prove unsurvivable for mammals.

Lead author Dr. Alexander Farnsworth of the University of Bristol explains that the formation of a supercontinent would create a hostile environment devoid of food and water sources for mammals. Widespread temperatures ranging from 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, along with high humidity levels, would make it impossible for mammals to regulate their body temperature.

Although the study focuses on a future scenario millions of years from now, it emphasizes the urgent need to address the current climate crisis caused by human emissions of greenhouse gases. The researchers highlight the importance of reaching net-zero emissions as soon as possible to mitigate the effects of extreme heat and protect human health.

The research conducted by the international team of scientists utilized climate models and simulations to predict the future climate trends of the supercontinent, named Pangea Ultima. To estimate future CO2 levels, the team considered various factors such as tectonic plate movement, ocean chemistry, and biology. The calculations suggest that without significant action to reduce carbon emissions, CO2 levels could double compared to current levels.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking study highlights the potential devastating consequences of extreme heat on mammalian species in the distant future. Despite the timeline of millions of years, the research serves as a reminder of the need to address the current climate crisis and take immediate action to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

