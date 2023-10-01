도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Mars Perseverance Rover가 Mastcam-Z 카메라에서 놀라운 이미지를 포착했습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
Mars Perseverance Rover가 Mastcam-Z 카메라에서 놀라운 이미지를 포착했습니다.

The Mars Perseverance rover, in its ongoing mission on the red planet, has captured a captivating image that was chosen as the “Image of the Week” for Week 136 from September 17 to 23, 2023. The image was taken by the rover’s Right Mastcam-Z camera, which is situated high on the mast of the robot explorer.

This particular photo was taken on September 17, 2023, at the local mean solar time of 07:10:00. The captivating image showcases the rocky terrain of Mars, offering a glimpse into the fascinating landscape of the planet.

The Mastcam-Z camera is a key component of the Perseverance rover, providing detailed images of Mars as the rover continues to explore its surroundings. Equipped with advanced imaging capabilities, this camera enables scientists back on Earth to better understand the geological features and composition of the Martian surface.

The Mars Perseverance rover has been on a mission to search for signs of ancient microbial life, study the planet’s climate and geology, collect and store samples for future return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The rover’s advanced scientific instruments, including the Mastcam-Z camera, play a crucial role in the success of this mission.

This captivating image serves as a reminder of the incredible achievements and ongoing discoveries being made by the Perseverance rover on Mars. Through its extraordinary images and data collection, the rover continues to provide valuable insights into the red planet’s history and potential for supporting life.

출처 :
– NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU (Image Credit)
– NASA – 미국 항공우주국

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

중국 창어 6호, 파키스탄 위성 운반 임무

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

벌레가 두려움과 같은 감정을 경험할 수 있습니까?

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 임무가 2023년 발사를 위해 다시 연기되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

중국 창어 6호, 파키스탄 위성 운반 임무

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

벌레가 두려움과 같은 감정을 경험할 수 있습니까?

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 임무가 2023년 발사를 위해 다시 연기되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버가 화성의 먼지 악마를 포착하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0