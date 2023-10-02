도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버(Curiosity Rover)가 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선(Gediz Vallis Ridge)을 탐사합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 큐리오시티 로버(Curiosity Rover)가 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선(Gediz Vallis Ridge)을 탐사합니다.

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached Gediz Vallis Ridge, a formation that the mission’s science team has been eager to explore. The team used the rover’s dedicated software to create a 3D rendering of the ridge, estimating it to be approximately 70 feet (21 meters) tall.

Curiosity spent a period of 11 days, from August 14 to August 25, investigating the ridge before continuing its journey up Mount Sharp, where it has been steadily ascending since 2014. The rover’s team is now focused on finding a path to the left side of a channel visible at the top of the 3D rendering.

The exploration of Gediz Vallis Ridge is of great interest to scientists as it offers valuable geological insights into the Martian landscape. By studying the ridge, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the geological processes that shaped Mars and its history.

Curiosity’s ability to navigate and explore such formations is made possible by its advanced software and robust engineering. The rover has been equipped with sophisticated instruments and tools to analyze and study the Martian surface, providing important data for further research.

The successful exploration of Gediz Vallis Ridge is another milestone in Curiosity’s ongoing mission on Mars. As the rover continues to ascend Mount Sharp, scientists eagerly anticipate the discoveries that lie ahead. The data collected by Curiosity will contribute to our understanding of Mars and its potential for past or present habitability.

출처 :
– 나사

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

우리 태양계에 뜨거운 목성이 없는 이유: 새로운 연구에서 설명을 제공합니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

새로운 연구에서 CO2 배출에 있어서 Rocks의 역할이 밝혀졌습니다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

오리온 성운에서 발견된 악성 행성: 지금까지 발견된 것 중 가장 큰 샘플

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

우리 태양계에 뜨거운 목성이 없는 이유: 새로운 연구에서 설명을 제공합니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서 CO2 배출에 있어서 Rocks의 역할이 밝혀졌습니다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

오리온 성운에서 발견된 악성 행성: 지금까지 발견된 것 중 가장 큰 샘플

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA 우주 비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 기록적인 우주 비행을 마치고 지구로 돌아왔습니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0