해양 플라스틱 폐기물과 항균제 내성 사이의 잠재적 연관성

By가브리엘 보타

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
Marine plastic waste could be a contributing factor to the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from pathogenic bacteria to shellfish or humans engaging in water-based recreational activities, according to researchers from SINTEF, NTNU, and the University of Thessaly. The bacteria found in sewage and wastewater tends to form biofilms on plastic surfaces in the ocean. These biofilms act as incubators for antimicrobial resistance, as bacteria exchange genetic elements when gathered in large quantities. The presence of antimicrobial and chemical residues in wastewater, as well as certain chemicals in the plastics themselves, may also influence the development of bacterial resistance.

The researchers plan to investigate the magnitude of this issue through a project called PlastiSpread. This project, which has a budget of NOK 12 million, will be carried out between July 2023 and July 2027. It is being funded by the Research Council of Norway and coordinated by NTNU, with SINTEF as project partner. The Norwegian part of the study will take place in Trondheim in collaboration with the local municipality and wastewater treatment plants. A similar study will also be conducted in Greece, where the use of antibiotics is twice as high as in Norway, to provide a global perspective.

This research aims to shed light on the potential risks associated with marine plastic waste and the spread of antimicrobial resistance. By understanding the mechanisms behind this phenomenon, scientists hope to develop strategies to mitigate the impact and protect both the environment and human health. This study highlights the urgent need for comprehensive waste management solutions and emphasizes the importance of reducing plastic pollution in our oceans.

