시간 여행 효과를 시뮬레이션하기 위해 양자 얽힘 조작

By가브리엘 보타

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
시간 여행 효과를 시뮬레이션하기 위해 양자 얽힘 조작

Scientists have developed a method for manipulating quantum entanglement to simulate the effects of time travel. Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where two particles become inexplicably linked, with their properties and measurements being connected regardless of the distance between them. This has been described as “spooky action at a distance” by Albert Einstein.

The researchers have combined this method for manipulating quantum entanglement with quantum metrology, a technique used for highly sensitive measurements based on quantum theory. The goal is to understand quantum phenomena better, rather than actually building a time machine.

By using the new method, the scientists have been able to create closed timelike curves (CTCs), which are hypothetical trajectories for entire universes where time periodically reverts to an earlier state. While CTCs have not been observed yet, the researchers believe their work could provide insights into solving previously impossible problems using quantum effects.

Lead author of the study, David Arvidsson-Shukur, explained the practical application of their findings: “Our simulation uses quantum entanglement manipulation to show how you could retroactively change your previous actions to ensure the final outcome is the one you want.” This concept could be compared to sending a gift to someone without knowing their wish list beforehand, but being able to change the gift retroactively using information received later.

It is important to note that the simulation has a 75 per cent chance of failure, but using a filter can help eliminate unwanted outcomes. The researchers emphasize that their work is focused on enhancing our understanding of quantum phenomena rather than creating actual time travel capabilities.

By 가브리엘 보타

