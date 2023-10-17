도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

빛의 행동 수정: 광결정의 의사중력 효과

By맘포 브레시아

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
빛의 행동 수정: 광결정의 의사중력 효과

Researchers have made significant progress in manipulating light as if it were experiencing the effects of gravity. Published in the journal Physical Review A on September 28th, 2023, these findings have implications for optics, materials research, and the development of 6G communications.

Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity has long established that gravitational fields can alter the path of electromagnetic waves, including light and terahertz electromagnetic waves. Scientists have theorized that deforming crystals in the lower energy zone could mimic the effects of gravity, creating a phenomenon known as pseudogravity.

The team of researchers led by Professor Kyoko Kitamura from the Graduate School of Engineering at Tohoku University set out to investigate whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could generate these pseudogravity effects. Photonic crystals possess unique properties that enable scientists to manipulate and control the behavior of light within the crystals, acting as “traffic controllers” for light.

By introducing lattice distortion, which represents a progressive deformation of the regular spacing of elements within the photonic crystals, the researchers were able to alter the photonic band structure of the crystals. As a result, light beams followed curved trajectories within the crystals, akin to the path of light passing a massive astronomical object like a black hole.

The experiments utilized a silicon-distorted photonic crystal with a primal lattice constant of 200 micrometers and terahertz waves. The deflection of these waves was successfully demonstrated, similar to the way gravity bends the paths of objects.

Associate Professor Masayuki Fujita from Osaka University noted that the in-plane beam steering observed within the terahertz range could have applications in 6G communications. Additionally, these findings showcase how photonic crystals can harness gravitational effects, paving the way for advancements in graviton physics.

This research opens up new possibilities in the field of optics and materials research, as well as offering potential advancements in communication technologies. By modifying and controlling light’s behavior using lattice distortion in photonic crystals, scientists may unlock further insights into the fundamental nature of light and the universe.

저널 참조 :
Nanjyo, K., et al. (2023) Deflection of electromagnetic waves by pseudogravity in distorted photonic crystals. Physical Review A. doi:10.1103/PhysRevA.108.033522

출처 : 도호쿠 대학

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

광산 작업에서 질소 타이어의 이점

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

과학자들이 화성에서 잠재적인 진흙 호수를 발견했습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

천문학자들은 가장 멀리 있는 고속 전파 폭발을 감지하여 숨겨진 우주에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

광산 작업에서 질소 타이어의 이점

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 화성에서 잠재적인 진흙 호수를 발견했습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

천문학자들은 가장 멀리 있는 고속 전파 폭발을 감지하여 숨겨진 우주에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 목성에서 고속 제트기류를 발견했습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0