도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

망갈리안-2 임무: 인도의 두 번째 화성 임무

By비키 스타브로풀루

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
망갈리안-2 임무: 인도의 두 번째 화성 임무

India is preparing for its second mission to Mars, known as the Mars Orbiter Mission-2 or Mangalyaan-2 mission. This mission is a significant milestone in space exploration, following the success of India’s first mission to Mars, which achieved orbit around the red planet nine years ago.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission will carry a range of scientific payloads, each at various stages of development. These payloads include the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).

The Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX) will study the dust particles present in the Martian atmosphere. It will provide valuable insights into the composition and behavior of these particles.

The Radio Occultation (RO) experiment aims to study the propagation of radio waves through the Martian atmosphere. This experiment will help scientists understand the structure and properties of the atmosphere.

The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) will measure the energetic ions present in the Martian environment. This data will contribute to our understanding of the interaction between the planet and its surrounding space environment.

The Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will study the electric fields and charged particles present in the Martian ionosphere. This experiment will contribute to our knowledge of the ionospheric dynamics and plasma processes on Mars.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission is an ambitious endeavor that showcases India’s growing capabilities in space exploration. It aims to further our understanding of Mars and contribute to the global scientific community’s knowledge of the red planet.

출처 :
– 나사
-Pixabay

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

별 형성 온상 탐험: G35.2-0.7N

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

남극 대륙의 얼음 선반은 조수와 함께 움직입니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

별 형성 온상 탐험: G35.2-0.7N

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

남극 대륙의 얼음 선반은 조수와 함께 움직입니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

행성 보호 지침 확장의 중요성

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0