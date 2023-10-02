도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

인도, MANgalyaan-2를 이용한 두 번째 화성 탐사 계획

By로버트 앤드류

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
인도, MANgalyaan-2를 이용한 두 번째 화성 탐사 계획

India is preparing to send another spacecraft to Mars, nine years after its historic first mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch Mangalyaan-2, informally known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2, in the near future. The mission will carry four payloads to study various aspects of Mars, including interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment.

One of the payloads, Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), will help scientists understand the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux of dust particles at high altitudes on Mars. Another experiment, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, aims to measure neutral and electron density profiles in the Martian atmosphere. This experiment utilizes a microwave transmitter operating at X-band frequency.

ISRO also plans to develop an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) to characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment. Additionally, a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will enable the measurement of electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, providing a better understanding of the plasma environment on Mars.

In 2014, India achieved a significant milestone by successfully entering Mars’ orbit in its first attempt. The first Mars mission carried five scientific payloads to study various aspects of the planet’s surface features, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere. The objectives included designing and launching a Mars Orbiter spacecraft capable of autonomous operation during the journey and in orbit around Mars.

India’s renewed focus on Mars exploration highlights its commitment to furthering scientific knowledge and technological capabilities in space exploration. With Mangalyaan-2, researchers hope to gather more data about Mars and gain insights into its atmosphere, environment, and potential habitability. This mission represents another important step in India’s ambitious space exploration program.

출처 :
– The Hindustan Times

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

고대 은하에 대한 새로운 통찰: 우주 규칙서 재작성

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

지구에 접근하는 거대한 소행성, 우려를 불러일으키다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 프시케 소행성 임무 일주일 연기

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

고대 은하에 대한 새로운 통찰: 우주 규칙서 재작성

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

지구에 접근하는 거대한 소행성, 우려를 불러일으키다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 프시케 소행성 임무 일주일 연기

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

베이핑은 흡연보다 정말 안전한 선택인가요?

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0