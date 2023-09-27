도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

다음 초대륙에서 포유류가 멸종될 가능성이 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

By맘포 브레시아

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
다음 초대륙에서 포유류가 멸종될 가능성이 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

A new study reveals that mammals are most likely to be wiped out by the formation of Earth’s next supercontinent, Pangaea Ultima. By modeling the heat tolerance of mammals and considering Earth’s future climate conditions, researchers from the University of Bristol have predicted that the formation of Pangaea Ultima will result in the extinction of mammals. The study, published in Nature Geoscience, used a climate model to factor in changes to land surface temperature, increased intensity of the sun’s radiation, and elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Supercontinents have historically been associated with mass extinctions, with four out of the last five extinctions coinciding with supercontinent formations. The next supercontinent, Pangaea Ultima, is expected to form in approximately 250 million years. Pangaea Ultima will be significantly hotter than the present Earth, lacking the cooling effect of oceans and absorbing more radiation from an older, more active sun. The supercontinent will also have higher carbon dioxide levels due to volcanic activity.

The hot and inhospitable conditions of Pangaea Ultima will pose a major challenge for mammals. Mammals have adaptations that allow them to cope with high temperatures, such as sweat glands and a circulatory system that removes heat. However, their temperature regulating mechanisms start to fail when temperatures rise above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in dry heat or 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) in humid conditions.

The researchers used a climate model to simulate temperatures and humidities across Pangaea Ultima. The simulation showed that only 8% of the supercontinent’s land would be habitable for mammals due to increased temperatures and humidity. The study also suggests that massive volcanic eruptions forming lava-covered regions known as large igneous provinces could contribute to the extreme temperature increase.

While reptiles or other organisms may be better adapted to the harsh conditions of Pangaea Ultima, it remains uncertain if any species will survive. The study concludes that the future adaptability of plants and the resilience of marine ecosystems need further research to better understand the impact of Pangaea Ultima on all life forms.

출처 : www.livescience.com

이미지 : Unsplash

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0