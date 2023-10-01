도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Preparing for Life on the Moon and Mars: Analog Space Facilities

By비키 스타브로풀루

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
Preparing for Life on the Moon and Mars: Analog Space Facilities

An essential aspect of preparing for human colonization on the Moon or Mars is practice. To mimic the conditions of these extraterrestrial environments, ‘spaces’ known as analogue space facilities are being constructed here on Earth. While the experience may not fully replicate weightlessness, these facilities aim to simulate various aspects of the intended destination, be it the Moon, Mars, or a space station.

These analogue space facilities serve a dual purpose. Firstly, they provide training for astronauts, helping them acclimate to the unique challenges they will face in space. Secondly, they provide a platform for researchers to study the behaviors and physiological changes experienced by individuals living in confined isolation under hostile and unpleasant conditions.

Researchers collect samples of astronaut’s spit, urine, blood, and fecal matter to study changes in their gut microbiome, stress levels, and immune responses. Around 20 analogue space facilities exist around the world, located in desolate places that resemble the landscapes of other planets. For example, one such facility spans 1,200 square feet and is located on a mountain desert in Hawaii at an elevation of 8,200 feet, mirroring the Martian landscape.

To further enhance the authenticity, dwellers in these analogue space facilities communicate via phones that introduce a 20-minute signal delay, similar to what would be experienced in outer space. Additionally, they consume frozen foods and even compost their own waste, emulating the challenges of life on another planet.

However, living in these facilities can be challenging. An article in Undark highlights the case of a female volunteer who experienced difficulty reintegrating into regular life after spending eight months in a Russian analogue facility. This suggests that the psychological impact of isolation and confinement in these simulated environments should not be underestimated.

In conclusion, analogue space facilities play a vital role in preparing humans for life on the Moon or Mars. These training spaces not only help astronauts become familiar with the unique conditions they will encounter but also provide valuable insights for researchers on how the human body and mind adapt to extreme environments. By studying the behavior, physiology, and psychological effects of living in these simulated settings, we can better prepare for the challenges that lie ahead when venturing beyond Earth.

정의 :
– Analog space facilities: Spaces on Earth designed to simulate the conditions of other planets or space environments.
– Gut microbiome: The community of microorganisms residing in the digestive tract that play a crucial role in digestion and overall health.

출처 :
Undark (no URL provided)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 과거 온난화로 인해 북극 호수에서 메탄 생산량이 증가한 것으로 나타났습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버(Curiosity Rover)가 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선(Gediz Vallis Ridge)을 탐사합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

쿠키 및 개인 정보 보호 정책: 온라인 개인 정보 보호 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 과거 온난화로 인해 북극 호수에서 메탄 생산량이 증가한 것으로 나타났습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버(Curiosity Rover)가 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선(Gediz Vallis Ridge)을 탐사합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

쿠키 및 개인 정보 보호 정책: 온라인 개인 정보 보호 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

DNA를 접착제로 사용하여 초강력 콜로이드 결정 메타물질 구축

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0