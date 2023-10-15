도시의 삶

무작위 리듬 이해의 획기적인 발전: 진동 비교

By가브리엘 보타

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have long been intrigued by the unpredictable patterns of random rhythms, known as stochastic oscillations. Despite decoding certain patterns like brain waves and heartbeats, fully understanding the multitude of variations has remained a challenge. However, a significant breakthrough has been made by an international team of experts. They have developed a framework that allows for the comparison of these oscillations, regardless of their origin or nature.

The team, led by Peter Thomas, a professor of applied mathematics at Case Western Reserve University, turned the problem of comparing oscillators into a linear algebra problem. Their new approach is much more precise than previous methods and represents a major conceptual advance. This breakthrough offers a brighter perspective into the world of oscillations, with potential implications for medical experts studying conditions like atrial fibrillation, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy.

To illustrate the complexity of oscillations, Thomas used the analogy of swaying skyscrapers and brain rhythms. Modern skyscrapers in San Francisco sway in the wind, but their mechanical properties pull them back into their vertical posture. This combination of flexibility and resilience allows them to survive shaking during earthquakes. In a similar way, the new formalism developed by the research team allows for the comparison of brain waves and skyscraper swaying.

The real-world applications of this discovery are still unfolding and could have implications in fields such as mechanical engineering and neuroscience. While not as far-reaching as Galileo’s discoveries, this breakthrough represents a fundamental change in perspective on stochastic oscillators.

The study detailing this breakthrough has been published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

