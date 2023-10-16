도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 해독한 금속-절연체 전이의 미스터리

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 해독한 금속-절연체 전이의 미스터리

Scientists have successfully decoded the mystery behind the metal-insulator transition exhibited by certain materials under external stimuli such as temperature, pressure, and electric fields. This breakthrough discovery paves the way for designing functional materials and devices, including sensors and actuators.

The transition between the metallic and insulating states in materials has fascinated scientists and engineers since its initial discovery in magnetite in 1939. Certain materials have the remarkable ability to transition between these two states under various external stimuli. This phenomenon, known as the metal-insulator transition (MIT), has provided critical scientific insights and practical applications in a wide range of devices.

One such material that exhibits the metal-insulator transition is chromium nitride (CrN). The mechanism behind this transition has remained experimentally unverified for nearly two decades, despite theoretical predictions. However, a team from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) has now experimentally demonstrated the role of magnetic stress in driving the metal-insulator transition in CrN.

The team, led by Prof. Bivas Saha, discovered that the peculiar arrangement of atomic spin in CrN generates magnetic stress, which drives the simultaneous structural, magnetic, and metal-insulator transition. This magnetic stress arises from the interplay between two distinct magnetic orderings tied to the magnetic exchange interaction between neighboring chromium atoms.

To manipulate the metal-insulator transition, the team employed a technique called epitaxial strain engineering, which involves altering the equilibrium atomic spacing within CrN ultrathin films. They found that compressive strain increases the magnetic stress, resulting in the metal-insulator transition at higher temperatures compared to bulk values. Conversely, tensile stress diminishes the magnetic stress, leading to the transition at significantly lower temperatures.

The team’s findings, published in the journal Phys. Rev. Lett, highlight the pivotal role of magnetic stress in the metal-insulator transition of CrN. This discovery introduces magnetic stress as a novel driving force alongside well-established forces such as Coulomb repulsion and localization effects.

The new understanding of the metal-insulator transition mechanism can contribute to a better understanding of the coupling between spin, charge, and lattice degrees of freedom in materials. Additionally, it opens up possibilities for identifying new materials with substantial magnetic stress and exploring novel classes of materials that exhibit the metal-insulator phase transition.

출처 :
– Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR)
– Phys. Rev. Lett

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

올해 혜성 2/P Encke와 황소자리 유성은 관찰자들을 '속일' 것인가, '대우'할 것인가?

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

밝은 과도 측량(BTS) 봇으로 작동되는 망원경으로 새로운 초신성 발견, 확인 및 분류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

핵시계: 극도로 정밀한 시간 기록을 향한 한 단계

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

올해 혜성 2/P Encke와 황소자리 유성은 관찰자들을 '속일' 것인가, '대우'할 것인가?

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

밝은 과도 측량(BTS) 봇으로 작동되는 망원경으로 새로운 초신성 발견, 확인 및 분류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

핵시계: 극도로 정밀한 시간 기록을 향한 한 단계

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

수성의 자기권의 휘파람 소리

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0