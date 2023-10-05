도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

기계 학습 모델 OncoNPC: 원발성 불명의 암 진단에 혁명을 일으키다

By가브리엘 보타

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
기계 학습 모델 OncoNPC: 원발성 불명의 암 진단에 혁명을 일으키다

The machine learning model OncoNPC offers hope for a precise diagnosis of Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP), a condition where the primary site of the cancer is unidentified. Identifying the source of cancer is crucial for effective treatment, but in 3 to 5 percent of cases, the standard diagnostic workup fails to pinpoint the primary site, leading to a grim prognosis. OncoNPC, developed by PhD student Intae Moon and colleagues at MIT and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, aims to bridge this gap.

Traditionally, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is used to determine cancer types, but the vast amount of mutation data generated can overwhelm physicians during initial diagnosis. Moon and his team developed OncoNPC to efficiently analyze complex mutation data. Leveraging the XGBoost algorithm, the model identifies genetic mutations associated with various cancer types, incorporating patient age and sex from electronic health records.

Published in Nature Medicine, the study trained OncoNPC on data from 36,445 tumor samples and achieved an impressive accuracy rate. Applying the model to 971 CUP tumors, the researchers successfully classified 41.2 percent of them. The model also provided insights into the genetic features relevant to identifying each cancer type.

To validate OncoNPC’s accuracy, the researchers compared its predictions with patients’ NGS data. The model’s predictions closely aligned with the cancer type indicated by genetic predisposition, inspiring confidence in its performance. A retrospective analysis of 158 CUP patients showed that those whose treatments aligned with OncoNPC predictions experienced significantly improved survival rates.

While further research is needed to confirm the model’s effectiveness across diverse patients and less common cancer sites, the potential impact of OncoNPC is undeniable. Hospitals utilizing NGS tumor sequencing could incorporate this machine learning tool as an additional source of information for oncologists, leading to more precise and effective treatment decisions. Ultimately, OncoNPC brings hope to CUP patients whose prognosis has long been dire. With its impressive accuracy and potential for precision treatment, this breakthrough represents a ray of hope in the battle against Cancer of Unknown Primary.

Source: Nature Medicine

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

인도 출신 과학자가 지구 대기권에 금환 일식이 미치는 영향을 연구하기 위한 NASA 로켓 임무

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

BlueWalker 3 위성이 천문학에 미치는 영향: 새로운 발견과 우려

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

인도 출신 과학자가 지구 대기권에 금환 일식이 미치는 영향을 연구하기 위한 NASA 로켓 임무

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

BlueWalker 3 위성이 천문학에 미치는 영향: 새로운 발견과 우려

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0