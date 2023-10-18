도시의 삶

신경퇴행성 질환과 연관된 리소좀 단백질의 기능

By로버트 앤드류

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
신경퇴행성 질환과 연관된 리소좀 단백질의 기능

Lysosomes, tiny compartments within cells that act as garbage disposals for molecules in need of degradation, play a critical role in cell function and overall health. Disruption of lysosomal protein function is associated with various neurodegenerative diseases. However, understanding how mutations in genes coding for these proteins lead to disorders is crucial in developing new treatments.

In a recent study published in Science, researchers at Stanford University identified the function of a lysosomal protein that is dysregulated in a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. They discovered that this protein drives a key step in the synthesis of a lipid molecule called bis(monoacylglycero)phosphate (BMP), which is crucial in the development of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases. This breakthrough not only provides a potential target for new drug development but also challenges the traditional view of lysosomes as solely involved in molecule-breaking, as they have now been found to be involved in molecule-making.

The lead researcher, Monther Abu-Remaileh, and his team are investigating a series of rare diseases associated with lysosomal dysfunction. They identified a gene called CLN5 that is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. The CLN5 gene encodes a protein with an unknown function, which prompted the researchers to study its role. Simultaneously, researchers were studying a lipid called BMP, which is disrupted in neurodegenerative diseases. The breakthrough came when a researcher hypothesized that the protein encoded by the CLN5 gene might actually be the long-sought BMP synthase. The team conducted experiments that confirmed this hypothesis and led to the discovery of the protein’s function.

To confirm their findings, the research team conducted a “rescue” experiment in cells with a CLN5 mutation. By providing these cells with CLN5 without the mutation, normal BMP levels were restored. This experiment provided definitive evidence that the protein identified was indeed the BMP synthase.

In conclusion, understanding the function of lysosomal proteins and how their mutations lead to disease is crucial in developing new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The discovery of the function of this lysosomal protein opens up new possibilities for drug development and challenges the current understanding of lysosomes in cellular processes.

출처 :
– Medoh, Uche et al. “BMP synthesis by distantly related enzymes bridges central and peripheral lysosomal storage diseases.” Science, vol. 373, no. 6560, 2021.
– Image Credit: Stanford University

By 로버트 앤드류

