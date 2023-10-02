도시의 삶

우주 탐험의 미래: 달 임무와 글로벌 투자

By가브리엘 보타

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
Euroconsult has released its latest ‘Prospects for Space Exploration’ report, highlighting the importance of lunar exploration as a catalyst for the booming space exploration sector. The market report reveals that global government investments in space exploration have reached an impressive $26 billion in 2023, with the potential to grow to nearly $33 billion by 2032. This exponential growth trajectory emphasizes the pivotal role that lunar exploration is playing in shaping the future of space exploration.

The report predicts that the market expansion will continue to fuel global investment, with a remarkable 5% 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected for lunar exploration. Over the next decade, funding for lunar missions is projected to reach nearly $17 billion by 2032. These investments will primarily support upcoming human spaceflight missions, requiring substantial investments in transportation and orbital infrastructure. Additionally, investments in robotic lunar missions will pave the way for a sustainable human presence on the Moon.

Another significant investment stream in space exploration is human spaceflight in low Earth orbit (LEO). Although there was a dip in funding in recent years after the completion of major government and public-private programs, a new investment cycle is on the horizon. It is anticipated that by 2030, investments in LEO will peak at $7 billion, supporting the final years of operation and decommissioning of the International Space Station (ISS). These investments will also facilitate a smooth transition of post-ISS LEO operations into the private sector.

Natalia Larrea, Director of Euroconsult USA, emphasizes that the future of space exploration is characterized by collaboration and competition. The establishment of a sustainable lunar presence is the global focus, while simultaneously maintaining a continuous human presence in LEO. These ambitious missions and investments are set to shape the future of space exploration, pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and exploration.

Sources: Euroconsult’s ‘Prospects for Space Exploration’ report

