산소가 지구상의 생명체를 거의 멸절시킨 방법

By비키 스타브로풀루

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
This article explores the fascinating topic of the origin of life on Earth and how oxygen, which is essential for life today, almost eradicated all living things billions of years ago. Professor Luke O’Neill emphasizes that understanding the origin of life is the “biggest question of them all” and scientists have dedicated considerable time to finding scientific explanations.

Based on the dating of rocks, it is believed that the Earth formed around 4.5 billion years ago. The fossil record provides evidence of the existence of early life forms. However, the formation of the first cells took an additional billion years. The initial cell was a bacterium, and all bacteria, including humans, descended from it.

Evolution played a crucial role in the development of life on Earth. One cell evolved to harness energy from sunlight, an essential factor for life to emerge. However, this energy-generating process involving sunlight and chemicals produced oxygen, which posed a threat to life. Oxygen has the ability to oxidize and break down organisms.

Interestingly, two cells found a way to adapt to this toxic chemical. One type of cell could handle oxygen like a battery, controlling its effects. The other type of cell, unable to handle oxygen, benefited from this symbiotic relationship. The cell that could take in oxygen provided energy to the other cell, while the latter received nutrients.

This process, known as endosymbiosis, led to the emergence of animal cells capable of using oxygen. The availability of this energy source facilitated the evolution of complex life forms, resulting in a massive diversity of organisms.

In conclusion, the journey of life on Earth has been shaped by various factors, including the role of oxygen. While oxygen is vital for life today, it nearly wiped out all living things billions of years ago. Understanding the origin of life and the evolutionary processes that followed is an ongoing endeavor for scientists.

정의 :
– Endosymbiosis: A symbiotic relationship in which one organism lives inside another.
– Fossil record: The collection of remains and traces of ancient life found in sedimentary rock layers.

Source: Show Me the Science (no URL available)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

