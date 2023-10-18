도시의 삶

By로버트 앤드류

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
노벨상의 유래와 의의

The Nobel Prize, established by Alfred Nobel, is a prestigious award that recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields for the betterment of humanity. Alfred Nobel, born into a family of engineers in Stockholm in 1833, was a chemist and engineer who became an influential arms manufacturer. His wealth came from his numerous inventions, including dynamite, although this invention earned him the derogatory title of “Merchant of Death.”

Nobel, however, desired to leave a lasting legacy that would contribute to the advancement of society. In his will signed in 1895, he stipulated that his remaining wealth should be used to establish a fund that would be distributed annually as prizes. The interest from the fund would be divided into five equal parts and awarded to individuals who made significant discoveries or achievements in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace. In 1968, the Nobel Prize in Economics was added to the list of prizes.

The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, and since then, the fields of physics and chemistry have seen remarkable advancements. Physics, considered the foremost science during Nobel’s time, has witnessed groundbreaking discoveries, leading to a science and technology-driven future. Notable laureates include Albert Einstein, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 for his theory of relativity, and the father-son duo William Henry Bragg and Lawrence Bragg, who received the prize in 1915 for their work on crystal structure analysis using X-rays.

Chemistry, the field closest to Nobel’s own work, has also made significant strides, with 115 Nobel Prizes awarded so far. Important contributions in chemistry have enhanced our understanding of the universe, matter, and life. Frédéric Joliot and Irene Joliot-Curie, the daughter of Marie Curie, were awarded the prize in 1935 for their discovery of artificial radioactive atoms. In 2019, John B Goodenough became the oldest laureate in chemistry at the age of 97 for his groundbreaking contributions to the development of lithium-ion batteries.

The Nobel Prize continues to be a highly esteemed recognition of exceptional achievements in various fields. It serves as a testament to the power of knowledge, science, and humanism in advancing society and benefiting humanity as a whole.

By 로버트 앤드류

