2023년 마지막 슈퍼문: 천상의 놀라운 사건

By가브리엘 보타

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
The year 2023 has been a remarkable one for sky-watchers, offering a series of breathtaking celestial events. From a rare double supermoon to a magnificent Perseid meteor shower, stargazing enthusiasts have been treated to a visual extravaganza. Now, prepare for the grand finale as the last supermoon of 2023 graces the skies on Thursday, September 28, and Friday, September 29.

Supermoons, characterized by their proximity to Earth, occur when the moon is at or near perigee, its closest point to our planet. At total perigee, the moon is approximately 225,804 miles (363,396 km) away from Earth. During a supermoon, the full moon appears a third brighter and up to 14 percent larger than usual, radiating a captivating glow throughout the night sky.

This final supermoon, known as the ‘Harvest Moon’ in the northern hemisphere, coincides with the September equinox. In ancient times, when crops were harvested manually, the Harvest Moon provided additional daylight to complete the harvest before winter. Its luminosity helped illuminate the evening after the sun had set, extending precious working hours.

The supermoon will reach its peak brightness at 09:57 UTC (or 05:57 EST) on Friday, September 29. For observers in the western hemisphere, the best viewing time will be in the early hours of Friday morning before the moon sets to the west. In the eastern hemisphere, Friday evening will offer the ideal opportunity to witness the moonrise.

To fully appreciate the splendor of the supermoon, it is advisable to find a location with minimal light pollution and clear skies. The optical illusion that occurs when the moon is close to the horizon during its rise or set creates a stunning visual effect, making it appear larger in comparison to surrounding objects.

While 2023 upholds an exceptional streak of supermoons, the next year will offer only two opportunities to witness these captivating celestial phenomena – one on September 18 and another on October 17. Therefore, seize this week’s final supermoon and immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring spectacle of our celestial companion.

출처 :
– “The Supermoon: What is it?” by Julian Cheatle, Metro News
– “What is a Supermoon?” by Ashley Strickland, CNN

By 가브리엘 보타

