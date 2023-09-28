도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

위기에 처한 삶: 허블이 포착한 초신성 기포 팽창

By로버트 앤드류

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
위기에 처한 삶: 허블이 포착한 초신성 기포 팽창

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured the ongoing expansion of a supernova bubble known as the Cygnus Loop. The remains of a star that exploded 20,000 years ago are still hurtling into space at incredible speeds. The Cygnus Loop forms a bubble-like structure with a diameter of approximately 120 light-years and is located about 2,600 light-years away.

Astronomers focused on a small section of the leading edge of the expanding supernova bubble using Hubble’s high-resolution images taken from 2001 to 2020. They discovered that the shock front of the remnant has been expanding at a constant speed over the past two decades, without slowing down. The shock is currently moving at over half a million miles per hour, which is fast enough to travel from Earth to the moon in less than 30 minutes.

The Hubble images provide a unique opportunity to study the density differences encountered by the supernova shocks as they propagate through space and the turbulence in the regions behind these shocks. The images also show a close-up view of the filaments of glowing hydrogen, which resemble wrinkled sheets or twisted ribbons of light. These filaments move against the background stars but maintain their shape.

The expansion of the supernova bubble occurs as the shock wave encounters the interstellar medium, the sparse regions of gas and dust in interstellar space. The passage of the shock wave heats the neutral hydrogen to over 1 million degrees Fahrenheit, causing it to glow. As electrons are excited and then cascade back to lower energy states, photons are emitted, resulting in the glowing appearance of the gas.

The Hubble images of the Cygnus Loop provide unprecedented clarity and detail about the dynamics of this supernova remnant. This celestial spectacle was discovered by William Herschel in 1784 using a modest telescope, highlighting the remarkable advancements in technology and our understanding of the universe over the past two centuries.

출처 : NASA

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0