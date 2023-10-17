도시의 삶

밝혀진 화성 최대 지진 사건의 원인: 영국 주도 연구의 통찰

By가브리엘 보타

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study led by the University of Oxford has shed light on the likely cause of the largest seismic event ever recorded on Mars. The 4.7-magnitude quake was detected by NASA’s InSight lander on May 4th, 2020, and the resulting vibrations reverberated through the planet for six hours. Initially, scientists believed that the seismic event was caused by a meteorite impact, as similar tremors have occurred in the past due to such impacts. However, an extensive search of Mars’ surface, covering 144 million square kilometers, failed to reveal any signs of a new crater.

Published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the research findings indicate that Mars is more seismically active than previously thought. Lead researcher Dr. Benjamin Fernando suggests that the event was likely caused by the release of stress within Mars’ crust, as the planet lacks active plate tectonics. He explains that these stresses have built up over billions of years due to the cooling and shrinking of different parts of the planet at varying rates. The study’s results contribute to a deeper understanding of these stresses and could help identify safer regions for future human colonization efforts.

The collaboration involved in this research was significant, with space agencies and scientists from around the world contributing their expertise. The European Space Agency, the Chinese National Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency all offered the use of their satellites, marking a first-time collaboration between all missions in orbit around Mars for a singular project. This endeavor was led by Dr. Fernando at the University of Oxford and is seen as a template for future international collaborations in deep space.

Although the InSight lander went offline in December 2020, this seismic event was one of the last events recorded by the spacecraft after more than four years on Mars. The knowledge gained from these seismic events contributes to our comprehension of Mars’ geology and provides valuable insight for possible future exploration and colonization efforts.

Sources: Geophysical Research Letters, University of Oxford

By 가브리엘 보타

