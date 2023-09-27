도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

암흑 물질의 신비 탐험: 암흑 물질 전시회

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
암흑 물질의 신비 탐험: 암흑 물질 전시회

The Dark Matters exhibition, a collaboration between Melbourne’s Science Gallery and CERN’s arts program, invites visitors to delve into the mysteries of dark matter and the unanswered questions of the universe. Designed to engage both scientific and non-scientific audiences, the exhibition takes a broad approach to the concept of darkness as a metaphor for the unknown.

While scientists at CERN, the world-renowned research laboratory in Switzerland, work to unravel the secrets of our galaxy, they are also keenly aware of how much is still unknown. The exhibition features a short film, “The View from Nowhere,” which showcases the work being done at CERN and highlights the incredible scientific instruments used in their research, such as the Large Hadron Collider.

To make the concept of dark matter more accessible, the exhibition incorporates elements of magic and illusion. One installation, called Mystery Box, challenges visitors to guess the contents of a hidden box, reflecting the idea that even when something is right in front of us, it can still remain invisible. Another installation, Night Exchange, allows visitors to whisper their fears into a 3D-printed ear, which then responds with the fears of others. This interactive experience reveals the shared anxieties that keep us up at night.

The exhibition also emphasizes the connection between art and science. Monica Bello, head of arts at CERN, explains that art and science are both forms of creativity and exploration. The merging of knowledge and perspectives from different disciplines leads to new insights and discoveries. The Science Gallery shares this belief, and as part of a global network of institutions, it aims to demystify and intrigue through the combination of art and science.

While dark matter remains a challenging concept to communicate, the exhibition uses various artistic techniques to make it more tangible. Sculptures, screens, and lab equipment generate excitement when subatomic particles are detected, translating the invisible world into visible lights and sounds. Artists like Yunchul Kim and Jon Butt create kinetic sculptures and compose music that respond to the detection of subatomic particles.

Overall, the Dark Matters exhibition invites visitors to embrace the unknown and engage in the ongoing quest for knowledge. It showcases the intersection of art and science, encouraging collaboration and curiosity. By exploring the mysteries of dark matter, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of our universe and the questions that continue to puzzle even the most brilliant scientific minds.

출처 :
– “Scientists don’t have all the answers, but the Dark Matters exhibition makes it fun to ask” by Sonia Harford.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0