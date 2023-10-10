도시의 삶

금성에서는 번개가 드물나요? 파커 태양 탐사선의 통찰력

By로버트 앤드류

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
Summary: A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder suggests that lightning on Venus may be rare, if it exists at all. This challenges previous beliefs and artists’ impressions of powerful lightning bolts in the planet’s thick, cloudy atmosphere. The findings are based on data collected by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, which analyzed Venus’ atmosphere during a flyby in February 2021. The probe detected electromagnetic waves known as whistler waves, which are usually associated with lightning on Earth. However, the analysis of the data revealed that these waves were moving downward instead of upward, suggesting a different cause, such as disturbances in Venus’ weak magnetic field. The researchers aim to gather more data from future flybys to confirm or refute the existence of lightning on Venus. The final flyby of the Parker Solar Probe is scheduled for November 2024.

Lightning on Venus has been a topic of debate among scientists for almost 40 years. While the detection of whistler waves on the planet’s atmosphere initially fueled the belief that lightning could be the cause, the new study challenges this theory. Whistler waves were first observed by NASA’s Pioneer Venus spacecraft in 1978, hundreds of miles above the ground. On Earth, lightning can disturb electrons in the atmosphere, generating these waves that travel up into space. The researchers hope to analyze more whistler wave data to gain a deeper understanding of Venus’ atmospheric dynamics.

The Parker Solar Probe, despite not being designed to study Venus, has provided valuable insights into the planet’s atmosphere and behavior. Its previous flyby detected the downward movement of whistler waves, contrary to expectations based on Earth’s lightning behavior. By analyzing the data from future flybys, scientists aim to determine the true nature of these electromagnetic waves and provide a conclusive answer about the existence of lightning on Venus.

While the new study does not completely rule out the possibility of lightning on Venus, it suggests that it is rare, challenging previous assumptions. The final flyby of the Parker Solar Probe in November 2024 will provide an excellent opportunity to gather more data and potentially settle the debate about lightning on Venus once and for all.

