도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

2023년 노벨 물리학상 후보가 유력하다

By맘포 브레시아

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
2023년 노벨 물리학상 후보가 유력하다

Researchers in the fields of light, new materials, and cosmic exploration are speculated to be potential contenders for this year’s Nobel Physics Prize. The recipient of the award will be announced in Stockholm on Tuesday at 11:45 am (0945 GMT). The Prize follows the previous day’s recognition of Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their groundbreaking work on mRNA technology.

French-Swedish atomic physicist Anne L’Huillier is one potential laureate for her contributions to the study of “really short laser pulses that allow you to follow the super-fast movement of electrons inside molecules.” L’Huillier was also a recipient of last year’s prestigious Wolf Prize, often seen as a precursor to the Nobel Prize.

Denmark’s Olga Botner, known for her work on cosmic neutrinos, could also be a strong contender. Her research focuses on using neutrino technology in the IceCube Observatory in Antarctica to explore the universe.

While recent Physics Prizes have centered around astronomy, astrophysics, and cosmology, the James Webb Space Telescope is unlikely to be recognized this year. However, it is considered a potential candidate in the future.

The field of quantum mechanics, despite having received recognition in the past, still has many deserving scientists. Potential candidates include Ignacio Cirac from Spain, David Deutsch from the UK, Peter Shor from the US, and Peter Zoller from Austria. Other notable figures in the field are Yakir Aharonov from Israel and Michael Berry from Britain, both of whom made significant discoveries in quantum mechanics.

There is also a possibility that the prize could be awarded for practical achievements, such as the work of Stuart P. Parkin from Britain in the field of spintronic materials, which has greatly impacted data storage capabilities.

Research into light may also be acknowledged, with names like John B. Pendry from Britain, known for his work on the “invisibility cloak,” and researchers in the field of photovoltaics and conductive properties of twisted graphene being mentioned.

The Nobel Physics Prize will be followed by the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday, followed by the Literature and Peace Prizes on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The Economics Prize will conclude the 2023 Nobel season on Monday.

출처 :
– AFP(URL 없음)
– Physics World (no URL)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0