By맘포 브레시아

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
가능한 노벨 물리학상 경쟁자에 대한 추측

Experts believe that research into light, new materials, and cosmic exploration are potential contenders for the Nobel Physics Prize this year. However, predicting the winner in such a vast field is challenging. The Nobel Prize in Physics, which will be announced in Stockholm, is the second award of the season after the Medicine Prize went to researchers Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their contributions to mRNA technology in Covid-19 vaccines.

One potential laureate mentioned is French-Swedish atomic physicist Anne L’Huillier, who has studied short laser pulses that allow for the observation of fast electron movement within molecules. L’Huillier was a recipient of the prestigious Wolf Prize last year, suggesting that she may have a chance at the Nobel Prize.

Another contender is Denmark’s Olga Botner, known for her work on cosmic neutrinos and her involvement in the IceCube Observatory in Antarctica. Only four women have won the Nobel Physics Prize since its inception in 1901, and Brostrom believes that L’Huillier and Botner have a chance to increase that number.

While three of the last six Physics Prizes have focused on research in astronomy, astrophysics, and cosmology, it is unlikely that work related to the James Webb Space Telescope will be recognized this year. However, it may be considered in the future.

The field of quantum mechanics seems unlikely to receive another prize so soon after last year’s recognition. However, many deserving scientists in the field exist, including Spain’s Ignacio Cirac, the UK’s David Deutsch, and Peter Shor of the US, who are possible candidates for their significant contributions to quantum computing.

Some experts suggest that the Nobel Prize may focus on more practical achievements this year. Stuart P. Parkin of Britain, a pioneer in the field of spintronic materials, is seen as a potential contender for his work on increased data density and storage capabilities in computer disk drives.

Other potential candidates for the Nobel Physics Prize include US physicist Sharon Glotzer for her strategies to control the assembly process of new materials, Federico Capasso for his research on photonics, and researchers working on photovoltaics and the conductive properties of twisted graphene.

The Nobel Physics Prize announcement will be followed by the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday, and the highly anticipated Literature and Peace Prizes later in the week.

정의 :
– mRNA: messenger RNA, a molecule that carries genetic information that specifies the amino acid sequence of proteins.
– Quantum entanglement: a phenomenon in which two or more particles become interconnected and share properties and states.
– Spintronic materials: materials that manipulate the spin of electrons for use in electronic devices.

출처 :
-AFP
– 물리학 세계

