By가브리엘 보타

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
빛, 신물질, 우주 탐사가 가능한 노벨 물리학상 후보에 대한 연구

The Nobel Physics Prize, set to be announced on Tuesday, has experts speculating about potential laureates in the field. One contender could be French-Swedish atomic physicist Anne L’Huillier for her work on short laser pulses that allow for the observation of electron movement in molecules. Another potential candidate is Denmark’s Olga Botner, known for her exploration of the universe using cosmic neutrinos.

The field of quantum mechanics has also garnered attention, with notable figures such as Spain’s Ignacio Cirac, the UK’s David Deutsch, and the US’s Peter Shor being considered for their contributions to quantum computing. Other contenders in the field include Yakir Aharonov and Michael Berry, who have made significant discoveries in quantum mechanics.

Practical applications of physics are also in the running. Stuart P. Parkin of Britain, a pioneer in spintronic materials, is being recognized for his critical work in increasing data density and storage capabilities in computer disk drives. Sharon Glotzer, a US physicist, has been highlighted for her strategies in controlling the assembly process to engineer new materials.

The field of light research has also caught attention. John B. Pendry from Britain, known for his work on the “invisibility cloak,” where he uses materials to bend light and make objects invisible, is a possible contender. Other areas of interest include photovoltaics, the conversion of light into electricity, and the conductive properties of twisted graphene.

The Nobel Physics Prize will be closely followed by the Chemistry Prize the following day, with the Literature and Peace Prizes to be announced later in the week.

출처 : AFP

By 가브리엘 보타

