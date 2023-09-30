도시의 삶

과학

“이탈리아 엔지니어가 개발한 심우주 탐사선용 자율 시각 항법 시스템”

By로버트 앤드류

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
Italian engineers from Politecnico di Milano have developed a visual-based autonomous navigation system that could revolutionize spacecraft tracking in deep space. The current method of manually tracking probes through data analysis would not be scalable as more spacecraft embark on interplanetary journeys. The new technique takes inspiration from autonomous cars, utilizing visual systems and highly sensitive cameras to capture images of light sources, specifically planets, in the solar system. By combining the positioning of these planets in a visual frame with precise timing data from the probe, the algorithm can accurately determine the probe’s location in space.

Unlike more complex algorithms that rely on pulsars or radio signals from ground stations, this visual-based system requires minimal computing power and can be automated on board, even on small spacecraft like Cubesats. However, the algorithm faces several challenges, including identifying planets in the captured images and calculating trajectories and speeds using orbital mechanics algorithms. Course adjustments must also be made to ensure the probe stays on the correct path.

The engineers validated their algorithm by simulating a flight from Earth to Mars, where the model probe accurately calculated its location within a 2000 km range and its speed within 0.5 km/s at the end of the journey. The algorithm’s implementation in hardware on an actual deep space probe is still uncertain, but it is part of an ongoing European Research Council funding program.

This groundbreaking development in autonomous visual navigation could pave the way for more efficient and scalable tracking of spacecraft in deep space exploration.

