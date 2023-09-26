도시의 삶

The Harvest Moon: A Spectacular Celestial Treat

By비키 스타브로풀루

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
For many people, the arrival of autumn is marked by the changing colors of leaves, pumpkin spice cravings, and cozy sweater weather. However, skywatchers have an extra treat in store. The harvest moon, the conclusion of this year’s four-part supermoon series, will grace the night sky on Thursday night.

The harvest moon is known for its pumpkin-like orange and red hue, although this is not a unique trait of this particular month. In fact, all full moons appear orange, and we experience a total of 13 full moons each year.

This year’s harvest moon will occur two days after the moon reaches perigee, which is the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth. According to NASA, the moon will be about 224,657 miles away from us during the harvest moon, compared to its average distance of 238,000 miles.

The term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox, which is the official start of the fall season. Traditionally, this moonrise provided extra light for farmers working late in the fields to harvest their crops, hence the name “harvest moon.”

In addition to its significance for farmers, the harvest moon has long been a source of fascination for skywatchers. Its stunning appearance and closeness to Earth make it a memorable celestial event.

So, don’t forget to look up at the night sky on Thursday night and witness the beauty of the harvest moon. It’s a perfect opportunity to appreciate the wonders of the universe and embrace the magical autumn season.

정의 :
– Harvest moon: the full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox, providing extra light for farmers working late in the fields.
– Perigee: the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth.

출처 :
– 나사

이미지 크레딧 :
– Reuters (file)
-AFP

By 비키 스타브로풀루

