외계행성의 상층 대기에서 발견된 석영 나노결정

By가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study using data from the James Webb Space Telescope has identified the presence of quartz nanocrystals in the upper atmosphere of the exoplanet WASP-17 b. This exoplanet, located approximately 1,324 light-years from Earth, is classified as a “puffy” hot Jupiter due to its short orbital period and extreme temperatures. The discovery of quartz in the exoplanet’s atmosphere is unique as previous observations have shown the presence of magnesium-rich silicates instead.

The quartz nanocrystals found in WASP-17 b’s atmosphere have a diameter of only 10 nanometers, significantly smaller than the quartz crystals found on Earth. The high temperature and low pressure conditions in the exoplanet’s atmosphere allow for the direct formation of solid crystals from gas, without going through a liquid phase.

WASP-17 b is also known for its retrograde orbit and its status as one of the puffiest exoplanets ever found. The planet has a mass smaller than Jupiter but a much larger volume, and its composition primarily consists of hydrogen and helium.

Researchers are still working to determine the amount of quartz in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b and the activity of the clouds. The presence of these quartz nanocrystals could provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of exoplanetary atmospheres.

This study was conducted as part of the Webb Guaranteed Time Observation program and the Deep Reconnaissance of Exoplanet Atmospheres using Multi-instrument Spectroscopy investigation. The goal of these investigations is to conduct detailed analyses of exoplanets in different classes to further our understanding of these distant worlds.

출처 :
– 천체물리학 저널 레터
– 유니버스 투데이

