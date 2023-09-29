도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

다양한 유전적 차이가 수분 증후군의 야생화 변이를 촉진합니다

By맘포 브레시아

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
다양한 유전적 차이가 수분 증후군의 야생화 변이를 촉진합니다

A new study conducted by the University of South Carolina has delved into the genetic differences that lead to distinct variations in wildflowers’ attributes based on their respective pollinators. Wildflowers have evolved unique characteristics known as “pollination syndromes” that cater to specific pollinators such as insects or birds.

The research focused on the Penstemon genus, particularly the North American wildflower species. Most Penstemon species have wide, blue flowers that serve as landing spots for bees. However, evolution has led some species to develop narrow, red, tubular flowers that attract hummingbirds instead. This convergence of floral syndromes from bee to hummingbird pollination is remarkable within the Penstemon genus, with at least 20 lineages evolving these traits.

To explore the genetic basis of these distinct pollination syndromes, the team sequenced the DNA of 229 plants from three related species within the Penstemon genus: P. neomexicanus and P. virgatus (bee-pollinated) and P. barbatus (hummingbird-pollinated).

The researchers discovered that despite the significant differences in floral attributes, there were only a few genetic differences between P. barbatus and its bee-pollinated relatives. Additionally, plants from the same geographical area exhibited greater genetic similarity, regardless of species, suggesting genetic blending between wildflowers adapted to both bee and hummingbird pollination.

However, the study revealed 21 sites in the genome that consistently differed among species with varied pollinators. These genetic variances were located near genomic regions that determine flower color, width, and nectar volume – traits specific to different pollination syndromes. This finding suggests an increased likelihood of hybridization and the disruption of complementary floral traits, resulting in hybrids with reduced success.

In conclusion, the study provides evidence of occasional hybridization between neighboring bee- and hummingbird-pollinated Penstemon species, indicating an intense selection pressure to retain flower traits adapted to each type of pollinator. Despite the clear visual differences between bee and hummingbird-pollinated species, only a small number of genetic regions distinguish them.

The research was published in the journal PLoS Biology.

출처 :
– University of South Carolina (USC)
– PLoS Biology

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들은 엑스레이를 통해 성간 물체를 이해한다고 말합니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Generative AI는 P 대 NP 문제를 탐색합니다: GPT-4의 통찰력

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들은 엑스레이를 통해 성간 물체를 이해한다고 말합니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Generative AI는 P 대 NP 문제를 탐색합니다: GPT-4의 통찰력

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0