도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 주노 미션(Juno Mission)이 포착한 목성의 달 이오(Io)의 새로운 놀라운 이미지

By가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 주노 미션(Juno Mission)이 포착한 목성의 달 이오(Io)의 새로운 놀라운 이미지

NASA’s Juno mission continues to provide incredible insights into the mysteries of our solar system. During a recent flyby on October 15, Juno passed near Jupiter’s moon Io, revealing stunning new views of its lava-scarred surface. Io is known to be the most volcanically active body in the solar system, with hundreds of volcanoes regularly erupting with molten lava and sulfurous gas plumes.

The new images captured by Juno showcase Io’s tortured surface, which appears tie-dyed with swirls of light and dark spots, as well as large areas covered in molten-red patches. These detailed images were processed by citizen scientists using the raw data captured by the spacecraft. The volcanic activity on Io has resulted in the formation of lakes of molten silicate lava on its surface, which can be seen in the photographs.

Io is the fourth-largest moon in the solar system and the third-largest of Jupiter’s moons. It is only slightly larger than Earth’s moon. These images offer a closer look at Io’s unique features and provide scientists with valuable data to study the moon’s geological processes.

One of the highlights from the flyby was the collection of data by the JunoCam instrument, which was used to create a time-lapse video of Io. This video captures the moon’s surface from different angles as Juno passes overhead, offering a dynamic view of Io’s volcanic activity.

The images and data collected by Juno are made available to the public, and citizen scientists are encouraged to process and analyze the raw data. By doing so, they contribute to our understanding of Jupiter and its moons, revealing new details and insights about these celestial bodies.

Source: NASA’s Juno mission captures stunning new views of Jupiter’s moon Io.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: 독특한 워크숍 경험을 지금 신청하세요

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

대기 중 먼지의 양이 증가하고 UN은 모래 폭풍과 기후 변화에 대한 더 많은 연구를 요구합니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

프시케의 심장으로의 여행: 소행성의 신비로운 세계 탐험

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: 독특한 워크숍 경험을 지금 신청하세요

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

대기 중 먼지의 양이 증가하고 UN은 모래 폭풍과 기후 변화에 대한 더 많은 연구를 요구합니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

프시케의 심장으로의 여행: 소행성의 신비로운 세계 탐험

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

새로운 발견: 천문학자들은 8억년 전의 신비한 전파 폭발을 감지했습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0