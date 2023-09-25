도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

해파리는 인간, 쥐, 파리처럼 학습할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

맘포 브레시아

25년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have discovered that jellyfish are capable of learning from past experiences, challenging previous notions that advanced learning requires a centralized brain. In a study published in the journal Current Biology, researchers trained Caribbean box jellyfish to spot and dodge obstacles, shedding light on the evolutionary roots of learning and memory.

Despite lacking a central brain, these small jellies possess a complex visual system with 24 eyes embedded in their body. Living in mangrove swamps, they rely on their vision to navigate murky waters and avoid underwater tree roots in order to catch prey. The scientists demonstrated that the jellyfish could learn to avoid obstacles through associative learning, forming mental connections between sensory stimuli and behaviors.

To train the jellyfish, the researchers created a tank with gray and white stripes to mimic their natural habitat, with gray stripes representing distant mangrove roots. Over the course of the experiment, the jellyfish gradually increased their distance to the wall by 50%, quadrupled their successful pivots to avoid collisions, and decreased their contact with the wall by half.

The team also isolated the jellyfish’s visual sensory centers, called rhopalia, to understand the underlying process of associative learning. By training the rhopalia with weak electric stimulation when gray bars approached, the jellyfish began generating obstacle-dodging signals in response to the light gray bars, indicating that combining visual and mechanical stimuli is necessary for associative learning in jellyfish.

The findings suggest that even the simplest nervous systems have the ability to engage in advanced learning. It is hoped that by studying these relatively simple nervous systems, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of how complex structures and behaviors are formed.

In future studies, the researchers plan to investigate the cellular interactions of jellyfish nervous systems to better understand memory formation and the workings of the mechanical sensor in the jellyfish’s bell. This research will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the animal’s associative learning capabilities.

– Bielecki, J., Garm, A., et al. (2022). Associative Learning in a Jellyfish without a Central Nervous System. Current Biology, 32(17), R1233-R1234.

