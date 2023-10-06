도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

일본 스타트업 EX-Fusion, 우주 쓰레기 추적 기술 테스트

By가브리엘 보타

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
일본 스타트업 EX-Fusion, 우주 쓰레기 추적 기술 테스트

Japanese startup EX-Fusion is set to enter into an agreement with Australian space contractor Electro Optic Systems (EOS) to conduct field tests for their technology that aims to track small pieces of space debris in Earth’s orbit. The Osaka-based company, specializing in lasers, will sign a memorandum of understanding with EOS during a trip to Australia by Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

The collaboration between EX-Fusion and EOS comes as a response to the growing concern over space debris. With an increasing number of satellites and spacecraft being launched into space, there is a corresponding rise in the amount of debris left behind. This space junk poses a significant threat to existing satellites and future operations in space.

EX-Fusion’s technology is expected to utilize lasers to precisely track and monitor these small space debris fragments. By accurately identifying and tracking their movement, it can provide valuable data to space agencies and satellite operators, enabling them to avoid potential collisions and better manage the space environment.

The memorandum of understanding is a significant step towards the development and deployment of this technology. It highlights the importance of international collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by space debris. The field tests will provide an opportunity to assess the effectiveness and feasibility of EX-Fusion’s tracking technology in real-world conditions.

The partnership between EX-Fusion and EOS also exemplifies the role of startups in driving innovation in the space industry. By leveraging their expertise and technologies, startups like EX-Fusion can contribute to the development of cutting-edge solutions that address some of the most pressing issues in space exploration.

With the signing of the memorandum of understanding, Japan takes a significant step towards becoming a key player in the field of space debris tracking and management. This collaboration sets a precedent for future partnerships and international cooperation in mitigating the risks associated with space debris.

Sources: Nikkei

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

고대 나무 나이테를 통해 14,300년 전 대규모 태양 폭풍이 드러났습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

면역 체크포인트 분자를 차단하면 공격적인 소아암 치료에 가능성이 나타납니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고대 나무 나이테를 통해 14,300년 전 대규모 태양 폭풍이 드러났습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

면역 체크포인트 분자를 차단하면 공격적인 소아암 치료에 가능성이 나타납니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 대화형 지도로 '불의 고리' 일식 추적

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0