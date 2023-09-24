도시의 삶

노스 요크셔 광산에서 화성과 유사한 조건 탐험

In a remote corner of North Yorkshire, scientists are subjecting themselves to extreme conditions to gain insights into how humans could survive on Mars. At an underground mine site, they endure temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius in an attempt to replicate the harsh conditions of the Red Planet.

The project, led by a team of experts from the British Antarctic Survey and the UK Space Agency, aims to provide valuable data that will aid in the planning of future manned missions to Mars. By studying the effects of extreme heat and low oxygen levels on the human body, scientists hope to develop strategies to keep astronauts safe and healthy during their missions.

The mine’s environment is a close approximation to Mars’ atmospheric conditions. The heat and lack of oxygen in the mine create a challenging and hostile environment for the scientists involved in the project. They must wear specially designed suits that help maintain a stable body temperature while providing protection against the heat and dust.

The research conducted in this unique setting will contribute to the development of advanced life support systems for Mars missions. It will also help inform decisions regarding the design of habitats, spacesuits, and equipment that astronauts will rely on during their stay on the Red Planet.

This pioneering project highlights the dedication and determination of scientists to explore the unknown frontiers of space. It serves as a reminder of the incredible challenges that lie ahead in our quest to send humans to Mars. By gathering critical data in extreme conditions, these researchers are paving the way for a future where manned missions to Mars become a reality.

