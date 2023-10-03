도시의 삶

제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에서 표류하는 목성 크기의 행성 쌍을 발견했습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에서 표류하는 목성 크기의 행성 쌍을 발견했습니다.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made another remarkable discovery in the depths of space. Astronomers pointed the telescope towards the Orion Nebula and found what seems to be pairs of massive planets that challenge the laws of physics. Approximately 80 Jupiter-sized planets were detected, floating freely in space without any gravitational attachment to a star. Dubbed as “JuMBOs” (Jupiter Mass Binary Objects), these celestial bodies appear to be moving together.

Scientists speculate that these planets were originally formed near stars but later escaped into open space. Gas physics indicate that objects with the mass of Jupiter should not be able to form independently, and while single planets can be expelled from star systems, the question remains as to how pairs of planets can be ejected simultaneously. Mark McCaughrean, the European Space Agency’s senior science advisor, admits that the answer eludes researchers and invites theoretical input to solve the mystery.

The Orion Nebula, also known as M42, is a nearby star nursery and a prolific source of astronomical activity. Located at the end of Orion’s “sword,” this bright nebula spans several light years and owes its brilliance to the Trapezium, a group of four central stars. The Nebula hosts a multitude of stars in varying sizes, from those 40 times more massive than the sun to ones less than 0.1 times its size.

The discovery of these unusual gas giant systems within the Orion Nebula has sparked intense interest among scientists. Dr. Heidi Hammel, a multidisciplinary scientist working on the JWST, expressed the potential significance of this finding. Current models of planetary system formation do not predict the ejection of binary pairs of planets. However, Dr. Hammel suggests the possibility that all star-forming regions may host these double-Jupiters, double-Neptunes, and even double Earths, and previous telescopes may not have been powerful enough to detect them.

To explore this latest discovery and delve into the wonders of the entire Orion Nebula, the European Space Agency offers an interactive tool called ESASky.

출처 :
– BBC 뉴스
– 유럽우주국(ESA)

