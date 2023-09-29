도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

허블 장력 조사: 새로운 관측으로 미스터리가 더욱 심화됨

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
허블 장력 조사: 새로운 관측으로 미스터리가 더욱 심화됨

Astronomical observations have revealed that the Universe is expanding, with distant celestial bodies moving away from each other at a rate proportional to their distance. This expansion, described by the Hubble constant, is in line with our understanding of the Universe’s evolution based on Einstein’s theory of relativity.

However, various measurements of the Hubble constant have shown a slight but noticeable discrepancy. This discrepancy, known as the Hubble tension, has raised questions about our understanding of the deepest aspects of the Universe. Is this tension a result of observational errors or does it indicate gaps in our knowledge?

To address this question, a team of researchers from the US and Switzerland used observations made by the recently launched James Webb Telescope. They focused on studying a group of stars called Cepheid variables, which have been used for over a century to measure precise distances due to their unique properties.

The team led by Nobel laureate Adam Riess used the James Webb Telescope to study over 300 Cepheid stars. Their aim was to refine our understanding of these stars and use them to calculate the expansion rate of the Universe. Unfortunately, the new observations did not resolve the discrepancies; instead, they intensified the mystery.

The measurements obtained from the James Webb Telescope align with the previous observations made by the Hubble Telescope. This suggests that the tension is unlikely to be a result of measurement errors. It points to the need for a significant revision of our understanding of the Universe and its governing laws.

The discrepancies in the Hubble constant could potentially indicate the presence of exotic dark energy or dark matter, a need for a revision of our understanding of gravity, or the existence of a unique particle or field. Alternatively, they could be attributed to multiple measurement errors, though astronomers have ruled out a single error through independent verification.

Future research aims to further increase the accuracy of the measurements by analyzing more Cepheids and studying other celestial objects like red giants. The hope is that this in-depth analysis will shed light on the underlying cause of the Hubble tension.

In conclusion, the Hubble tension remains a fascinating mystery, and the new observations only serve to deepen the mystery further. It highlights the need for more precise measurements and a thorough reevaluation of our current understanding of the Universe.

Reference: Adam G. Riess et al, “Crowded No More: The Accuracy of the Hubble Constant Tested with High Resolution Observations of Cepheids by JWST”

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0