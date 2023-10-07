도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경에 대해 알아야 할 모든 것

By가브리엘 보타

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
제임스 웹 우주 망원경에 대해 알아야 할 모든 것

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revolutionized astronomy, providing valuable insights into the universe. As the most advanced and powerful space telescope, the JWST uses high-resolution and high-sensitivity instruments to observe celestial objects using infrared astronomy.

The history of infrared astronomy dates back to the 1830s when German-British astronomer William Herschel discovered infrared light. The designs for the JWST were developed in 1996 as a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) to overcome its optical deficiencies.

NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) collaborated in designing and launching the JWST. The telescope was developed at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, with Northrop Grumman serving as the primary contractor. The Space Telescope Science Institute operates the telescope.

The use of a space telescope like the JWST is essential because telescopes on the ground have to contend with atmospheric interference that can blur and distort images. By placing the JWST in space, it can avoid these limitations and provide clearer and more detailed observations.

The mission of the JWST is to explore various aspects of cosmic history, ranging from the formation of the universe during the Dark Ages to the assembly of galaxies, the birth of stars and planetary systems, and the study of planetary atmospheres to understand the origins of life.

The JWST was launched on December 25th, 2021, and reached Lagrange point 2 (L2), a gravitationally stable position in space, on January 24th, 2022. Its current location in space allows it to observe objects throughout the Solar System and beyond.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a significant milestone in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe and understand our origins. It promises to provide groundbreaking discoveries and expand our knowledge of celestial phenomena.

출처 :
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/webb/main/index.html

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

양자 파괴 탐구: 고전과 양자 세계에 대한 새로운 관점

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

동의 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에 대한 우리의 이해를 어떻게 다시 쓰고 있는지

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

양자 파괴 탐구: 고전과 양자 세계에 대한 새로운 관점

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

동의 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에 대한 우리의 이해를 어떻게 다시 쓰고 있는지

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Parker 태양 탐사선은 인간이 만든 물체 중 가장 빠른 기록을 경신했습니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0